The first meeting of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform proposed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev for achieving lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus will convene in Moscow on 10 December 2021.

Turkey will be represented at the meeting by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sedat Önal. Deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, the Russian Federation and İran will also attend the meeting.