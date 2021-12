We are deeply saddened to receive the news that 29 Nigerien members of security forces lost their lives during a terrorist attack in a G5 Sahel Joint Force base in the Tillabéri / Téra Region located at the Malian border in Niger.

We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives, to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Niger.