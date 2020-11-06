The preparatory meeting of the Seventh Round of Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee will be held at the level of Foreign Ministers in Doha on 6 December 2021 between Turkish and Qatari delegations headed by H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, and H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, steps that can be taken to further improve our already excellent bilateral relations with Qatar will be discussed, the implementation process of the agreements signed so far within the scope of the Supreme Strategic Committee will be reviewed, and an exhange of views on regional and international developments will be held.