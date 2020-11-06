We are saddened to receive the news that 3 civilians and 10 KRG security forces lost their lives in a terror attack that took place in a village near Iraq’s Makhmour district.

We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack which appears to be claimed by DEASH and extend our condolences to KRG authorities and Iraqi Government as well as the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.

Turkey will continue to stand by the Government of Iraq and the people of KRG and Iraq in the fight against terrorism.