H.E. Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 6 January 2025.

H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence, and H.E. İbrahim Kalın, Director of MIT, will hold a meeting with their Jordanian counterparts during the visit.