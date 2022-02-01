The UN Group of Friends of Mediation will meet virtually for the first time on February 2, 2022, for its 11th Ministerial Meeting under the theme of “Mediation as a tool for peaceful settlement and resolution of conflicts: Taking stock after 10 years of the first UN Resolution and looking ahead.”

The number of members of the Group of Friends has currently reached 61, with 53 countries and 8 international organizations.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Pekka Haavisto. The participants will review the progress made since the first UN General Assembly Resolution on mediation and discuss future activities of the Group of Friends.