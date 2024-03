H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay an official visit to the United States of America on 7-8 March 2024.

During the visit, the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism meeting will be held. Minister Fidan will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and exchange views on bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.