Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to be held in Riga on 30 November-1 December 2021.

At the meeting, recent developments in the Euro-Atlantic region in the run-up to the 2022 NATO Madrid Summit as well as issues high on NATO’s agenda will be discussed.

On this occasion, Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.