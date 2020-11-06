We are pleased that the local and regional elections that were held in Venezuela on 21 November 2021 have been conducted in a calm and peaceful manner with the wide participation of the opposition as well.

It is important to note that the elections were observed by many international organizations and countries, including the United Nations, European Union and Turkey.

We wish these elections to contribute to the environment of tolerance and stability in the country and to positively affect the ongoing dialogue processes between the Venezuelan government and the opposition parties.

Turkey will continue to support the political normalization process in Venezuela in close coordination with both the government and the opposition and will continue to develop its relations with Venezuela in all fields, based on mutual respect and common interest.