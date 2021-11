We are deeply saddened to learn that there are many casualties and injuries due to a fire that broke out in a nursing home in Varna and the accident of a passenger bus with North Macedonian license plate near the city of Pernik on 22 and 23 November 2021.

We convey our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in these tragic incidents, Governments and peoples of Bulgaria and North Macedonia, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.