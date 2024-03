H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will attend the Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people on 5 March 2024, in Jeddah.

The meeting will follow up the decisions taken at the Arab League-OIC Extraordinary Summit held on 11 November 2023, in Riyadh.

Minister Fidan will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting.