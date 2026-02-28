The developments that began with the attacks by Israel and the USA on Iran and continued with Iran targeting third countries pose risks to the future of our region and global stability.

We are deeply concerned by any actions that violate international law and threaten the lives of innocent civilians, and we condemn any provocations that could lead to an escalation of violence. We call on all parties to cease the attacks immediately.

We reiterate that the regional issues must be resolved through peaceful means. Türkiye stands ready to provide the necessary support for mediation.

The safety of Turkish citizens living in the countries concerned remains our priority, and all necessary measures are being taken in this regard.