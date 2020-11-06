We welcome the agreement reached between the President of the Sovereignty Council of the Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdouk on the return to the transition process within the framework of the Constitutional Declaration and the reinstatement of Prime Minister Hamdouk.

We stress the importance of taking into account the expectations of all segments of the Sudanese people and preserving peace and stability in the country in this sensitive process that the country is going through.

As always, Turkey will continue to stand by Sudan and brotherly Sudanese people in the period ahead.