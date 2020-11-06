7 Turkish citizens who were detained in the eastern Libya have been brought to Turkey safely, as a result of intense contacts and works.

During this process, the situation of our citizens was being constantly followed and intensive efforts were exerted to ensure their safe release by all our relevant units and institutions, particularly our Embassy in Tripoli and National Intelligence Organization. H. E. President Erdogan has spoken with our citizens on the phone and extended his best wishes.

We thank the Governments of Libya and Qatar, and all our relevant institutions in particular for their contributions to the process of releasing of our citizens.