H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Brazil to attend the inauguration ceremony of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President-Elect of Brazil, which will be held on 1 January 2023.

On the occasion of the visit, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu is expected to hold meetings with the Brazilian authorities and Foreign Ministers of other countries who will attend the inauguration ceremony.