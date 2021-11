Consular Consultations between Turkey and Libya, co-chaired by Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey H.E. Mr. Yavuz Selim Kıran and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya H.E. Ambassador Murad Muhammed Himeyme, will be held in Ankara ‪on November 22, 2021.

During the consultations, all aspects of bilateral consular relations will be thoroughly discussed.