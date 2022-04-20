We are saddened and concerned about the ban imposed also on higher education for girls in Afghanistan.

Education is a fundamental human right which all individuals must enjoy and not be deprived of, on the basis of equal opportunity and in a non-discriminatory manner.

It is essential for the prosperity and future of the country that all girls are entitled to education without any exception in Afghanistan in line with the expectation of its people.

In this regard, we state our expectation for the decision to be revised and necessary steps to be taken as soon as possible.