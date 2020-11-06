Turkey, which successfully carried out its membership in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) Executive Board for the period of 2017-2021, has been re-elected as a member state for the period of 2021-2025, in the elections held on 17 November 2021 during UNESCO’s 41st General Conference.

Our country, which has declared its candidacy for one of the three vacant seats in the First Election Group composed of nine members, has been entitled to serve for another term in the highest-level executive body of the Organization.

Turkey embraces the purpose and ideals of UNESCO. Believing in the significance of maintaining active support to all levels of the Organization, we will continue to contribute strengthening UNESCO's activities and values as a member of the Executive Board.

Turkey's election as a member of Executive Board for another term is a solid indication of our active and successful performance in the previous period as well as our contribution to the education, science and culture on a global scale.