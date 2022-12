H.E. Mr. Tobias Billström, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 22 December 2022.

During the talks between Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the visiting Minister, Türkiye’s bilateral relations with Sweden, Türkiye’s relations with the EU during Sweden’s upcoming EU Presidency and Sweden’s NATO membership process as well as regional and international developments will be discussed.