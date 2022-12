H.E. Dr. Ahmed Awad BinMubarak, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Yemen, will visit Türkiye on 21-24 December 2022 upon the invitation of H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

At the meetings during the visit, bilateral relations as well as the situation in Yemen and regional developments will be discussed.