The Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Chairmanship, carried out by Turkey since September 2019, was handed over to Bahrain at the ACD Ministerial meeting that was held today (17 November) in Ankara with the attendance of our Minister, H.E. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrein and Pornchai Danvivathana, Secretary General of the ACD, and the online participation of the ACD member states.

During the meeting, Nevşehir was announced as the ACD’s Tourism Capital for the year 2022, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the ACD. We congratulate Nevşehir and wish her good fortune and luck.

Turkey, as member of the ACD Troika in its capacity as the former Chair, will continue to provide active contributions to ACD’s work in the coming term.