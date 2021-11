H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay an official visit to Chisinau on 18 November 2021, upon the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova, H.E. Mr. Nicu Popescu.

During the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will have a meeting with Minister Popescu and also will be received by President H.E. Ms. Maia Sandu, President of the Parliament H.E. Mr. Igor Grosu and Prime Minister H.E. Ms. Natalia Gavrilita.