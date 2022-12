H.E. Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of The Gambia, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 20-24 December 2022, and will meet with H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara on 20 December 2022.

Issues of bilateral cooperation as well as preparations regarding the OIC 15th Islamic Summit Conference to be hosted by The Gambia will be discussed at the meetings.