Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr Yavuz Selim Kıran will pay a visit to France on 17-18 November 2021 for UNESCO’s 41st General Conference that will be held in the UNESCO Headquarters.

H.E. Deputy Minister will visit the UNESCO Headquarters today (17 November) within the scope of UNESCO Executive Board elections which Turkey has successfully carried out for the last four years and declared its candidacy for re-election for the term 2021-2025. Furthermore, during his visit, H.E. Deputy Minister will attend the opening ceremony of three mural panels of İznik Tiles depicting a classical pattern called “Garden of Eden” which Turkey has presented to UNESCO. The panels will be displayed in the UNESCO art collection.

H.E. Deputy Minister will also meet with the representatives of the umbrella organizations and the associations of Turkish community in Paris.