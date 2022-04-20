The second meeting of the Political Committee within the scope of the High Level Binational Commission, which was established between Türkiye and the United Mexican States in 2013, will be held between the delegations headed by Ambassador H.E. Sedat Önal, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, and Ambassador H.E. Carmen Moreno Toscano, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of United Mexican States, in Mexico on 16 December 2022.

During the meeting, bilateral relations will be reviewed, and recent regional and international developments will be discussed.