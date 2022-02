The political consultations between Türkiye and Pakistan will be held between the delegations headed by Ambassador H.E. Sedat Önal, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye and Ambassador H.E. Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Islamabad, on 1 February 2022.

During the consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues will be discussed with friendly and brotherly Pakistan.