Israel has committed yet another crime against humanity with the killing of the Palestinians in the Nabulsi Square.

The fact that Israel, which has been using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, is now targeting innocent civilians who are seeking life-saving aid is evidence of Israel's intention to destroy the entire Palestinian population.

Israel must end its military operation in Gaza immediately. But the Israeli government does not have the common sense or the conscience to take this decision.

The entire world must realise that the atrocity in Gaza is about to become a global catastrophe with repercussions far beyond the region. We therefore call on all those with influence over the Israeli government to stop the ongoing violence in Gaza.