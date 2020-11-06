Dr. Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, will pay a visit to Turkey on 17 November 2021.

During the talks to be held on the margins of the visit, bilateral relations, as well as current regional and international developments will be addressed. On the occasion of the Guest Minister’s visit, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will also hand over the Chairmanship of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) to Bahrain at the ACD Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the same day.