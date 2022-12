H.E. Mrs. Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of Belgium, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 14-16 December 2022, and will meet with H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara on 15 December 2022.

Bilateral relations as well as Türkiye-EU relations, regional and international issues will be discussed at the meetings.