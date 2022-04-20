H.E. Mr. Yasin Ekrem Serim, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Qatar on 14-15 December 2022 upon the invitation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi.

At the meetings Deputy Minister H.E. Serim will have with Qatari counterparts H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi and H.E. Lolwah Rashid Al Khater, various aspects of bilateral relations and regional developments will be discussed.

Deputy Minister H.E. Serim will also visit Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command as well as the Turkish Police Task Force which is contributing to the security of the World Cup.