H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Turkmenistan on 13-14 December 2022, to accompany H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, in the Summit of Heads of States of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan to be held in Avaza on 14 December, and to attend the Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs to be organized on the occasion of the Summit.

During the Summit as well as the Ministerial meetings, all aspects of the existing cooperation, particularly on the fields of trade, energy and transportation, among the three countries will be discussed, and exchange of views on current regional and international issues will take place.