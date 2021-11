H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey will pay an official visit to Iran on 15 November 2021, upon the invitation of H.E. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the visit, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged.