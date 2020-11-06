The members of the United Nations (UN) International Law Commission (ILC) for the period of 2023-2027 were determined by the elections held in the UN General Assembly on 12 November 2021.

Dr. Nilüfer Oral, who has been a member of the ILC since 2017, is re-elected to the Commission.

Dr. Nilüfer Oral will continue to make valuable contributions to the work of the Commission with her extensive knowledge and experience in the field of international law.

The result of the elections also demonstrates the trust in our country within international organizations.