Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Ambassador Sedat Önal and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Vershinin held political consultations on 8-9 December in Istanbul.

During the consultations, in addition to bilateral relations, the UN Reform agenda, implementation of the Istanbul Grain Agreement, the situation in Ukraine, Syria and the UN mechanism on cross-border humanitarian aid, Libya, the Middle East, and the Eastern Mediterranean were discussed.

Views were exchanged on the implementation of the Istanbul Grain Agreement. The importance of the continuation of the Agreement that ensured shipment of more than 13 million tons of grain to the world markets through the Black Sea and facilitation of the export of Russian grain and fertilizer were emphasized.

The Turkish side highlighted the need to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, underlined the importance of resuming negotiations for a just and sustainable solution, and to this end reiterated its readiness to offer all manner of support to the sides.

At the meeting, the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity and political unity of Syria was emphasized, and the need for a political solution based on the Road Map within UN Security Council Resolution 2254 was stressed.

The Turkish side reiterated its resolve to fight the PKK/YPG/PYD terrorist organization, which poses an existential threat not only to the territorial integrity of Syria but also to the national security of Türkiye. In this vein, Türkiye’s demand to uphold the Memorandum of Understanding signed with RF in October 2019 was reiterated.

The vital role of the extension of the UN’s cross-border aid mechanism for Syria to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to more than 4 million people in need was reaffirmed. Benefits of the ongoing implementation of the crossline assistance were also recognized.

At the meeting, the importance of the Libyan political process was underscored, and support was expressed for holding fair, free and credible elections on the basis of the broadest social consensus.

The Turkish side stressed the importance of avoiding provocations and of ending activities that breach international agreements, in order to sustain peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean.

The need for reform at the UN was also addressed during the meeting. The Turkish side underscored its position that the composition and decision-making mechanisms of the UN, in particular the Security Council, should be reconfigured from a more comprehensive, just and effective standpoint.