H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will visit Algeria on 10-11 December 2022 to co-chair the first meeting of the Joint Planning Group, which was formed to follow up the outcomes of the Türkiye-Algeria High Level Cooperation Council held in Türkiye last May under the chairmanship of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, and H.E. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria.

On the occasion of his visit, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu is expected to be received by H.E. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria, and meet with Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Communities Abroad. In these meetings, views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues will be exchanged.