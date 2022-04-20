Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Türkiye H.E. Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı will visit Tirana on 8-9 December 2022 to hold political consultations between Türkiye and Albania with H.E. Megi Fino, Deputy Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania, and to hold various contacts.

Within the framework of the political consultations, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Albania, the EU accession processes of the two candidate countries as well as current regional developments will be discussed extensively.