Ambassador Altay Cengizer, Permanent Delegate of Turkey to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has completed as of today his tenure that he started on 12 November 2019 as the President of the 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference.

During his time as the President that our country assumed after 53 years, Ambassador Cengizer ensured that the work of the General Conference be continued uninterruptedly in spite of the restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic that affected the world and attached priority to the endeavors to strengthen UNESCO General Conference, where all members are represented equally.

The devoted work of Ambassador Cengizer and his team have been commended and appreciated by international community in general, UNESCO and her affiliated institutions in particular.

We congratulate Ambassador Cengizer, Permanent Delegate of Turkey to UNESCO, for his successful Presidency of the 40th Session of the General Conference. We also wish all the success to Ambassador Santiago Irazabal Mourao, Permanent Delegate of Brazil to UNESCO, who has assumed the Presidency of the 41st Session of the General Conference.