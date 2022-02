H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit the Kingdom of Bahrain on 30-31 January 2022, upon the invitation of H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

At the meetings during the visit, views will be exchanged on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.