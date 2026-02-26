We strongly condemn the massacre perpetrated against innocent civilians on 26 February 1992 in the town of Khojaly, located in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The atrocities committed in Khojaly remain a shameful stain on the conscience of humanity.

The pain of our 613 brothers and sisters who were brutally killed, as well as those who were wounded, taken captive, and went missing, still weighs heavy on our hearts.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon our brothers and sisters who lost their lives during the Khojaly Massacre, and extend our condolences to the people of Azerbaijan.