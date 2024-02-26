On its 32nd anniversary, we strongly condemn the massacre of innocent civilians by Armenian armed forces in Khojaly, Azerbaijan on 26 February 1992.

This massacre left a dark stain on the history of humanity.

We still feel the pain of our 613 brothers and sisters who were killed in Khojaly and all Azerbaijanis wounded, captured or went missing on that day in our hearts.

We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives during the Khojaly Massacre and reiterate our condolences to the Azerbaijani people.