We congratulate Azerbaijan’s victory, which was crowned by the liberation of its historic cultural capital, Shusha, on 8 November last year in the 44-day long Patriotic War.

By exercising its right of self-defence to liberate the occupied territories, Azerbaijan has registered its victory in the field at the table, as well as through the Trilateral Declaration signed on 9 November, and has, through its own will, turned into reality the United Nations Security Council resolutions that had remained unimplemented for years.

We are pleased that the Azerbaijan’s victory makes it possible for the return to their homes of one million internally displaced Azerbaijani brothers.

The Karabakh Victory has not only liberated the occupied territories, but has also paved the way for lasting peace, stability and cooperation that we have been longing for in the region. Uplifting projects such as Füzuli International Airport and Victory Road in the rapidly prospering Karabakh and Eastern Zengezur regions are a demonstration of Azerbaijan's constructive power.

Based on the belief in “two states, one nation," we share the joy and pride of Azerbaijan with which we have raised our relationship to the level of alliance through the Shusha Declaration.

Our solidarity with Azerbaijan will continue forever.