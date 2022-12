H.E. Mr. Bogdan Aurescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 6 December 2022, upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

All aspects of bilateral relations, which are at strategic partnership level, our EU accession process, current regional and international issues will be addressed during the visit.