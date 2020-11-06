We condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated early morning today (7 November) against the residence of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the strongest terms.

We hope that the perpetrators of this cowardly terror attack, which clearly aims to undermine the sovereignty and stability of Iraq, would be identified and held accountable before law as soon as possible.

Turkey will continue to stand in solidarity with the Iraqi people and state in their fight against terrorism, irrespective of its origin.