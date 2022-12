The 4th round of political consultations between Türkiye and Vietnam will be held between the delegations presided by H.E. Ambassador Sedat Önal, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, and H.E. Pham Quang Hieu, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in Ankara on 5 December 2022.

During the consultations, all aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries as well as current regional and international issues will be discussed.