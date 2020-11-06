We follow with concern the escalation of the clashes in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

We urge an immediate ceasefire for the urgent cessation of the violence and call for the establishment of peace and stability, and we invite the parties to dialogue. We reiterate our readiness to provide all kinds of support to this end.

Turkey, as a country enjoying friendly relations based on historical and cultures bonds with all ethnic groups in Ethiopia, will continue its humanitarian aid that was already extended from the beginning of clashes, to Ethiopia including Tigray.

Turkey will continue to support efforts towards preserving peace, serenity and stability in Ethiopia.