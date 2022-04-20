Our multinational nomination files of ''Telling tradition of Nasreddin Hodja / Molla Nesreddin / Molla Ependi / Apendi / Afendi Kozhanasyr Anecdotes'' submitted with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and ''Culture of Çay (Tea), a Symbol of Identity, Hospitality and Social Interaction'' submitted with Azerbaijan have been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, during the 17th Session of Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage which is being held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, between 28 November - 3 December 2022.

The number of our cultural elements inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage has reached to 25.

We will continue to cherish and carry our rich oral traditions and expressions into the future and promote our socially-embedded cultural elements which have strong and deep-rooted tradition.