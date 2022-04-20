Our multinational nomination file of ''Sericulture and Traditional Production of Silk for Weaving'' submitted with Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, during the 17th Session of Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage which is being held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, between 28 November - 3 December 2022.

The number of our cultural elements inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage has reached to 23.

We will decisively continue to preserve, cherish and promote our rich cultural values inherited from our deep-rooted history.