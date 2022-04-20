H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Italy on 1-2 December 2022 in order to participate in the 8th edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference to be held in Rome, and will deliver a speech on our foreign policy regarding regional and international issues, in the "MED Dialogue Session" on 2 December.

On the occasion of his visit, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participant countries as well as the representatives of international organizations.