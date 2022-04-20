Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. No: 362, 30 November 2022, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, to Italy to Attend the 8th Edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference
H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Italy on 1-2 December 2022 in order to participate in the 8th edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference to be held in Rome, and will deliver a speech on our foreign policy regarding regional and international issues, in the "MED Dialogue Session" on 2 December.

On the occasion of his visit, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participant countries as well as the representatives of international organizations.