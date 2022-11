H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will participate in the 29th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council hosted by the Chair-in-Office Poland in Lodz on 1-2 December 2022.

During the meeting, issues on the OSCE agenda, particularly the situation in Ukraine and the current challenges facing the OSCE area will be discussed.

On this occasion, Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.