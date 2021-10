We are deeply saddened to learn that several Iraqi citizens lost their lives and many were wounded due to a terrorist attack carried out by DAESH last night (26 October) in the village of Al-Rashad, Diyala, Iraq.

We strongly condemn this heinous terror attack, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives as well as speedy recovery to the wounded and extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Iraq.